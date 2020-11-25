Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 2-week high as investors cheer U.S. transition, vaccine prospects

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Nov. 10 at 1.2986
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.8% 
    * Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve

    TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday but stayed within
reach of an earlier two-week high, which it notched as oil
prices rose and global shares moved to record highs.    
    Global shares          were on course for their best month
ever, with investors cheering the prospect of a smooth handover
of power after the U.S. presidential election and confident
COVID-19 vaccines would soon be ready.             
    Canada's main share index is set to extend its rally over
the coming year as the likely rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine
bolsters prospects for the economically sensitive financial and
resource stocks that dominate the index, a Reuters poll found.
            
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose for a
fourth straight session as the market shrugged off an industry
report showing U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected,
extending a rally driven by hopes that a vaccine will boost fuel
demand.             
    U.S. crude        prices up 0.8% at $45.28 a barrel, while
the Canadian dollar        dipped 0.1% to 1.3010 per U.S.
dollar, or 76.86 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest
intraday level since Nov. 10 at 1.2986.
    Since the start of the month, the loonie has gained 2.4%.
    The Canadian province of Alberta said on Tuesday it would
ban indoor social gatherings, halt classes for some students and
reduce retail store capacities to slow the spread of COVID-19.
            
    The province, which has been slower than other hard-hit
provinces to increase restrictions, currently has the most
active cases in Canada.     
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve
on Wednesday, with the 10-year             down 1.4 basis points
at 0.704%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
