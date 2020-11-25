CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 2-week high as investors cheer U.S. transition, vaccine prospects

* Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest since Nov. 10 at 1.2986 * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.8% * Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday but stayed within reach of an earlier two-week high, which it notched as oil prices rose and global shares moved to record highs. Global shares were on course for their best month ever, with investors cheering the prospect of a smooth handover of power after the U.S. presidential election and confident COVID-19 vaccines would soon be ready. Canada's main share index is set to extend its rally over the coming year as the likely rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine bolsters prospects for the economically sensitive financial and resource stocks that dominate the index, a Reuters poll found. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose for a fourth straight session as the market shrugged off an industry report showing U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected, extending a rally driven by hopes that a vaccine will boost fuel demand. U.S. crude prices up 0.8% at $45.28 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar dipped 0.1% to 1.3010 per U.S. dollar, or 76.86 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Nov. 10 at 1.2986. Since the start of the month, the loonie has gained 2.4%. The Canadian province of Alberta said on Tuesday it would ban indoor social gatherings, halt classes for some students and reduce retail store capacities to slow the spread of COVID-19. The province, which has been slower than other hard-hit provinces to increase restrictions, currently has the most active cases in Canada. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve on Wednesday, with the 10-year down 1.4 basis points at 0.704%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)