CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near 2-week high on higher oil prices, portfolio shifts

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Loonie touches its strongest since Nov. 10 at 1.2982
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.8% higher
    * Canada's 10-year yield eases nearly one basis point to
0.709%

    TORONTO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, with the
currency staying within reach of an earlier two-week high as oil
prices rose and investors rebalanced their portfolios.
    The loonie        was trading at 1.2990 to the greenback, or
76.98 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest intraday level
since Nov. 10 at 1.2982. It has climbed 2.5% since the start of
the month. 
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose to the
highest level in more than eight months, as data showing a
surprise drop in weekly U.S. crude inventories extended a rally
driven by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will boost fuel demand.
            
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1.8% higher at $45.71
a barrel.
    The Canadian dollar was supported by the "continued rally
for oil prices," said Erik Bregar, director and head of FX
strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada, adding: "We had what
appeared to me another wave of month-end (U.S.) dollar selling
due to portfolio managers rebalancing."    
    The greenback        fell against a basket of major
currencies, while global shares          were on course for
their best month ever, with investors cheering the prospect of a
smooth handover of power after the U.S. presidential election
and confident that vaccines would soon be ready.             
    U.S. markets will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on
Thursday.
    Canada's main share index is set to extend its rally over
the coming year as the likely rollout of a vaccine bolsters
prospects for the economically sensitive stocks that dominate
the index, a Reuters poll found.             
    Canadian service workers are faring even worse during the
pandemic than previously thought, with hundreds of thousands of
those who still have jobs not actually putting in any hours.
                                 
    Canada's 10-year yield             eased nearly 1 basis
point at 0.709%.   

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
