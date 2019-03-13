Bonds News
March 13, 2019 / 1:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds near one-week high as oil prices climb

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar near flat against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.1 percent
    * Canadian home prices fall 0.4 percent in February
    * Bond prices decline across the yield curve

    TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, holding near
an earlier eight-day high as rising oil prices offset domestic
data showing the fifth consecutive monthly decline for home
prices.
    At 9:05 a.m. (1305 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
little changed at 1.3359 to the greenback, or 74.86 U.S. cents.
The currency touched its strongest level intraday since March 5
at 1.3348.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose after
an official forecast showed slower-than-expected U.S. production
and U.S. sanctions stalled exports from Venezuela. U.S. crude
oil futures        were up 1.1 percent at $57.52 a barrel.
            
    The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed
Canadian home prices fell 0.4 percent last month from January.
Canada's once-hot housing market has softened since the start of
last year, weighed by tighter mortgage rules and five interest
rate hikes from the Bank of Canada since July 2017.             
    Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins is due
to speak on Thursday. Last week, the central bank said it
expects the Canadian economy will be weaker in the first half of
2019 than it projected in January, and that it was watching
developments in household spending, oil markets and global
trade.                 
    The United States is working on a plan to lift tariffs from
Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminum but preserve the gains
that domestic producers have received from the duties so far,
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday.
            
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries after U.S. data showed
new orders for U.S.-made capital goods in January posted their
largest increase in six month.
    The 10-year             declined 14 Canadian cents to yield
1.754 percent. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield touched its lowest
intraday since June 2017 at 1.728 percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below