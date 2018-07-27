FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 27, 2018 / 1:26 PM / in an hour

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ holds on to this week's gains after robust U.S. data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.3059, or 76.58 U.S. cents
    * Loonie is on track to rise 0.7 percent for the week
    * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve

    TORONTO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the loonie
held on to this week's gains even after data showed the U.S.
economy expanded at its fastest clip in nearly four years.
    At 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.1 percent higher at C$1.3059 to the greenback, or
76.58 U.S. cents.
    The currency, which on Wednesday touched its highest level
in nearly six weeks at C$1.3025, traded in a narrow range of
C$1.3041 to C$1.3080.
    For the week, the loonie is on track to rise 0.7 percent. It
has been boosted by stronger-than-expected domestic data and
easing of trans-Atlantic trade tensions.
    Canada runs a current account deficit, so its economy could
be hurt if the flow of trade or capital slows.
    The country is in talks with Mexico and the United States to
revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Mexico
and the United States agreed on Thursday to step up talks in
hopes of reaching an agreement on major issues by August,
Mexican Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo said.              
 
    The U.S. dollar        was little changed against a basket
of currencies as the robust U.S. economic data did not quell
worries the pace of growth would slow due to tariffs.
                        
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, dipped but
was set for a weekly gain thanks to Saudi Arabia halting crude
transport through a key shipping lane. U.S. crude        prices
were down 0.1 percent at $69.51 a barrel.                 
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield
curve, with the two-year            flat to yield 2.056 percent
and the 10-year             rising 11 Canadian cents to yield
2.279 percent. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.