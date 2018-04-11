FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 1:22 PM / in 8 hours

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hovers below 7-week high as oil rises on Syria tensions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2616, or 79.26 U.S. cents
    * Price of U.S. crude oil rises 0.6 percent
    * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve

    TORONTO, April 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
lower against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday but held near a
seven-week high reached the day before, as investors weighed the
potential impact of a confrontation between the United States
and Russia over Syria.
    U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent
military action in Syria over a suspected poison gas attack,
declaring that missiles "will be coming" and lambasting Moscow
for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.             
    Global stocks fell but the price of oil, one of Canada's
major exports, rose to its highest in more than three years.
            
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.6 percent at $65.92 a
barrel.
    At 8:58 a.m. EDT (1258 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.1 percent lower at C$1.2616 to the greenback, or
79.26 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session
was C$1.2591, while its weakest was C$1.2623.
    On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest since Feb. 20
at C$1.2588, bolstered by easing investor concerns about an
escalating U.S.-China trade row.
    The currency has also benefited recently from an upbeat
business survey from the Bank of Canada, stronger-than-expected
domestic jobs data and investor optimism over a deal to revamp
the North American Free Trade Agreement.
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield
curve, with the two-year            down 2 Canadian cents to
yield 1.807 percent and the 10-year             rising 1
Canadian cent to yield 2.141 percent.
    The gap between the 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent
narrowed by 4.4 basis points to a spread of -61.2 basis points
as Treasuries were boosted by demand for safe-haven assets.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)
