CANADA FX DEBT-C$ near flat as bond yields firm ahead of Fed decision
September 18, 2017 / 2:19 PM / in a month

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ near flat as bond yields firm ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2196, or 81.99 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across the yield curve
    * 10-year yield touches a nearly 3-year high at 2.119
percent

    TORONTO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was nearly
unchanged on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as both
domestic and U.S. bond yields firmed ahead of a Federal Reserve
policy decision this week.
    The Fed is set on Wednesday to announce the start of a plan
to trim its $4.5-trillion portfolio of assets. Investors will
also be looking for clues on whether interest rates could rise
again by year-end.             
    The market is also awaiting some top-tier Canadian data this
week.
    At 9:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
nearly unchanged at C$1.2196 to the greenback, or 81.99 U.S.
cents. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2173 to C$1.2215.
    The loonie has pulled back from a two-year peak earlier this
month at C$1.2063 as the boost from recent Bank of Canada
interest rate increases has faded.
    The central bank raised rates in July, for the first time in
nearly seven years, and again this month. Its policy rate sits
at 1 percent.
    Chances of a another rate hike in October have crept up to
nearly 50 percent from around 30 percent after mixed domestic
jobs data earlier in September, as reflected by the overnight
index swaps market.            
    It comes as data last week showing an acceleration in U.S.
inflation revived bets the Fed would raise interest rates at its
December meeting.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as easing tensions on the
Korean peninsula boosted stocks. The two-year            dipped
2.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.614 percent, and the 10-year
            fell 20 Canadian cents to yield 2.115 percent.
    Earlier in the session, the 10-year yield touched its
highest since October 2014 at 2.119 percent.    
    Foreign investors resumed their purchases of Canadian
securities in July following a divestment in the previous month,
led by a record acquisition of bonds, data from Statistics
Canada showed.             
    Canada's manufacturing sales and wholesale trade data for
July are due on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. The August
inflation report and retail sales data for July are due on
Friday.        
    Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, slipped below
$50 per barrel but stayed close to multimonth highs amid a drop
in shale drilling and as refineries continued to restart after
Hurricane Harvey.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.36 percent at $49.71 a
barrel.  

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
