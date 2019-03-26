Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ near flat as calm returns to global markets

2 Min Read

    * Loonie trades in a range of 1.3380 to 1.3412 to the U.S.
dollar
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 2.2 percent
    * Bond prices fall across a steeper yield curve

    TORONTO, March 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as stocks and
oil prices rose, with the loonie steadying after it was
pressured in the last three sessions by worries about the
economic outlook.
    Calm returned to global markets as a steadier day for Europe
and Asia's bourses and a tick higher in benchmark bond yields
helped ease nerves after a jarring few days dominated by
recession worries.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as
OPEC supply cuts and expectations of lower U.S. inventories
outweighed concern about weaker demand due to an economic
slowdown. U.S. crude oil futures        were up 2.2 percent at
$60.11 a barrel.             
    At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading nearly unchanged at 1.3403 to the greenback, or 74.61
U.S. cents. The currency, which touched its lowest in more than
two weeks at 1.3445 on Monday, traded in a range of 1.3380 to
1.3412.
    The loonie steadied despite news that China has expanded its
ban on Canadian canola imports to include shipments from Viterra
Inc          . The ban is the latest development in a wider
trade dispute between the two countries.              
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
           fell 5.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.512 percent and
the 10-year             was down 25 Canadian cents to yield
1.578 percent.
    On Monday, the 10-year yield hit its lowest since June 2017
at 1.532 percent.
    Canada's trade report for January is due on Wednesday, while
January gross domestic product data is due on Friday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Susan Thomas)
