CANADA FX DEBT-C$ nears 2-week high despite dip in retail sales

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3017, or 76.82 U.S. cents * Price of U.S. oil rises 2.1 percent * Bond prices higher across flatter yield curve * Gap between 2- and 10-year yields hits narrowest in 11 years TORONTO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nearly two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as higher oil prices and broad declines for the greenback offset domestic data showing a drop in retail sales in June. At 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 percent higher at C$1.3017 to the greenback, or 76.82 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest level since Aug. 9 at C$1.3006. Canadian retail trade dipped 0.2 percent in June, short of the 0.1 percent gain that economists had predicted, as sales at gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers fell, Statistics Canada said. But the dip in sales, which compared with an upwardly revised 2.2 percent increase in the prior month, had little impact on money market expectations for a Bank of Canada interest rate increase as soon as next month. Chances of a September hike, which were boosted on Friday by hotter-than-expected inflation data, are about 40 percent, the overnight index swaps market showed. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was boosted by a tightening outlook for fuel markets in the coming months. U.S. crude prices were up 2.1 percent at $67.23 a barrel. The U.S. dollar weakened against a basket of other major currencies as markets awaited Federal Reserve minutes and news of U.S.-China trade talks. Canada runs a current account deficit so its economy could be hurt if the flow of trade or capital slows. The country is in talks with the United States and Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. U.S. and Mexican officials postponed ministerial talks aiming for a breakthrough in talks on NAFTA until Wednesday, although one member of the incoming Mexican government met U.S. officials on Tuesday. Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rose 18 Canadian cents to yield 2.237 percent. The gap between the 2-year and 10-year yields shrank by 1.3 basis points to a spread of 14.6 basis points, its narrowest since November 2007. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)