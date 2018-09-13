CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches 2-week high on U.S. inflation miss

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.2996, or 76.95 U.S. cents * Trudeau says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible * Canadian oil trades at biggest discount in nearly five years * Bond prices edge higher across the yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a two-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as tamer-than-expected U.S. inflation data weighed on the greenback, offsetting a pullback in crude oil prices. The greenback fell to a near 1-1/2-month low against a basket of currencies after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased less than expected in August, paring traders' outlook that domestic inflation is accelerating. "That weaker number certainly helped to give the euro, sterling and the loonie a lift," said Dean Popplewell, vice president of market analysis at Oanda. "I think the loonie from here will actually perform rather well," Popplewell said. "The (U.S.) dollar bears are now starting to re-emerge in this marketplace." The loonie has been boosted this week by optimism that a deal to renew the North American Free Trade Agreement would be reached and a jump in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports. But U.S. oil settled 2.5 percent lower on Thursday and Canadian heavy crude prices traded at the biggest discount to North American futures in nearly five years. At 3:26 p.m. (1926 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent higher at C$1.2996 to the greenback, or 76.95 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest since Aug. 30 at C$1.2976. The modest gain for the loonie came as signs of movement in the U.S.-China trade stand-off and a bumper interest rate hike in emerging market trouble spot Turkey sent world shares higher. Canada exports many commodities and runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt if the global flow of trade or capital slows. The country has its own trade feud with the United States and is also in talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he wanted a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible, but did not answer directly when asked if he agreed with Washington that Sept. 30 was the final deadline for talks. Canadian government bond prices edged higher across the yield curve, with the 10-year gaining 6 Canadian cents to yield 2.328 percent. On Wednesday, the 10-year yield touched its highest in more than one month at 2.347 percent. New home prices in Canada increased by 0.1 percent in July from the prior month, matching the forecast of analysts. The year-over-year increase slowed to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent in June. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas and Lisa Shumaker)