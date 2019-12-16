CANADA FX DEBT-C$ notches 7-week high as U.S.-China trade tensions cool

* Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie touches its strongest since Oct. 30 at 1.3115 * Canadian home sales rise 0.6% in November * Canadian bond prices fall across the yield curve TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near seven-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after a U.S.-China trade agreement buoyed investor sentiment and domestic data showed that home sales rose for the ninth straight month. At 10:12 a.m. (1512 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3138 to the greenback, or 76.12 U.S. cents. The currency, which rose 0.6% last week, touched its strongest intraday level since Oct. 30 at 1.3115. The United States and China cooled their trade war on Friday, announcing a "phase one" agreement that reduces some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy could benefit from an improved outlook for global trade. U.S. crude oil futures rose 0.2% to $60.21 a barrel. Canadian home sales rose 0.6% in November from the previous month, the Canadian Real Estate Association said. The Bank of Canada, which has resisted pressure this year to ease interest rates, has pointed to housing activity as a source of resilience in the Canadian economy. Separate data, from Statistics Canada, showed that Foreign investors bought a net C$11.32 billion in Canadian securities in October, led by private corporate bonds. Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau is due to deliver a fiscal update at approximately 10:45 a.m. (1545 GMT). In March, the government said it will run a deficit of C$19.8 billion in 2019-20. Speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. As of Dec. 10, net long positions had decreased to 20,741 contracts from 21,471 in the prior week. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 6 Canadian cents to yield 1.691% and the 10-year was down 40 Canadian cents to yield 1.623%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)