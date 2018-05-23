CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares decline after dovish Fed minutes, NAFTA clues

(Adds strategist quotes and details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.2832, or 77.93 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its weakest since May 15 at C$1.2916 * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 23 (Reuters) - After hitting a one-week low, the Canadian dollar pared its losses as investors weighed minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting and prospects for progress on NAFTA trade talks. At 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at C$1.2832 to the greenback, or 77.93 U.S. cents. The currency had hit its weakest intraday level since May 15 at C$1.2916. "There have been some comments on NAFTA, on the auto sector, which suggest that things continue to move along there," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pledged to revive American manufacturing, said that "big news" was coming that would be welcomed by U.S. auto workers, and he suggested it was somehow linked to North American Free Trade Agreement talks. Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the United States so its economy could benefit if a deal is reached. The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies, but the rally stalled after the Fed suggested higher inflation may not result in faster interest rate hikes. "The Fed minutes were viewed somewhat dovishly," Osborne said. "We have seen U.S. yields pull back a bit." Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 6.5 Canadian cents to yield 2.023 percent and the 10-year climbed 67 Canadian cents to yield 2.439 percent. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.5 percent lower at C$71.84 a barrel, pressured by an unexpected build in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories despite strong demand. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. Lending to small Canadian businesses picked up in March as gains were seen in the manufacturing and construction industries, boding well for stronger economic growth in the coming months. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman)