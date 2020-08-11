Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares gains as Wall Street stumbles ahead of record high

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canadian housing starts increase 15.8% in July
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.8% lower
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, buoyed by rising
investor sentiment and data showing an unexpected jump in
housing starts, but the loonie gave back some of its gains as
shares on Wall Street ended lower.
    The loonie got a lift from "the general risk optimism in the
market place," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San
Francisco.    
    The S&P 500        approached a record high before reversing
course late in the session as comments by U.S. Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell suggested a stalemate in talks over a
fiscal stimulus deal.             
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.    
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 0.8% lower at $41.61 a
barrel, weighed by profit-taking ahead of weekly U.S. oil
inventory data.                          
    Canadian housing starts rose 15.8% to 245,604 units in July
as the market continued to bounce back from the COVID-19 crisis.
Economists had expected starts to dip to 210,000.
    "Generally, economic data from Canada has been
outperforming" in recent weeks and that has supported the
loonie, Sahota said.
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3307
to the greenback, or 75.15 U.S. cents. The currency, which last
Wednesday notched a five-month high at 1.3229, traded in a range
of 1.3270 to 1.3361.
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had "full
confidence" in Finance Minister Bill Morneau amid reports of a
clash over policy between the two men.              
    Ottawa is rolling out more than C$300 billion of economic
support in response to the coronavirus crisis.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was up 7.1 basis points at 0.566%.

