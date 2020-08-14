Bonds News
August 14, 2020 / 1:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares its weekly advance as investors balk at adding risk

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Canadian manufacturing sales rise by a record 20.7% in
June 
    * Price of U.S. oil decreases 0.4%
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor caution about
taking on more risk offset stronger-than-expected domestic
manufacturing data, but the loonie held on to most of this
week's rally.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3243 to the
greenback, or 75.51 U.S. cents. The currency, which notched on
Thursday a six-and-a-half-month high at 1.3188, traded in a
range of 1.3206 to 1.3253. For the week, the loonie was up 1.1%.
    Canadian manufacturing sales rose by a record 20.7% in June
as many factories operated at a much higher capacity than in
May, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a gain of
16.4%.  
    Global shares          dipped after lacklustre Chinese
economic data and worries about a delay in U.S. fiscal stimulus
discouraged some investors who worried that the market's recent
rally was over-extended.             
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
exporter of commodities, including oil, so the loonie tends to
be sensitive to the global flow of trade and capital.
    The price of oil was pressured by doubts about demand
recovery due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and rising
supply. U.S. crude        prices were down 0.4% at $42.07 a
barrel.             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 30-year             down 1.5 basis points at
1.131%. On Thursday, it reached its highest intraday level in
more than two months at 1.148%. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
