CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares weekly advance, hindered by "fragile" investor sentiment

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar falls 0.1% against the greenback * Advance results for September manufacturing sales show 1.5% rise * Loonie advances 0.4% for the week * Canada's 10-year yield eases 1.5 basis points to 0.643% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices fell and investors weighed prospects for a U.S. coronavirus relief package, with the loonie giving back some of this week's gain. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.3140 to the greenback, or 76.10 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.3109 to 1.3160. For the week, the loonie was up 0.4%. "The CAD has made modest progress against a generally softer USD this week but the broader (market) backdrop is unsettled," Scotiabank strategists, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. "The broader risk backdrop appears fragile following September's big reversal in stocks and with U.S. equities perhaps vulnerable as U.S. lawmakers dither on fiscal stimulus," the strategists said. Wall Street's main indexes seesawed as investors fretted over an impasse in Washington on the new coronavirus aid bill, while turning cautious ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.6% lower at $41.77 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, including the euro, after data showed Germany's manufacturing sector expanding at a faster rate. Canadian manufacturing sales last month most likely rose by 1.5% after falling 2.0% in August, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate. A separate flash estimate showed wholesale sales increasing by 0.4% after rising 0.3% in August. The Bank of Canada is due to update its economic outlook next week. Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Friday. The 10-year fell 1.5 basis points to 0.643%, pulling back from an earlier eight-week high at 0.680%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Chizu Nomiyama)