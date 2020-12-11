Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares weekly gain as disorderly Brexit risk fuels pessimism

By Fergal Smith

0 Min Read

    TORONTO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors worried
about the risk of a disorderly Brexit and delays over a U.S.
fiscal package, with the currency pulling back from a
two-and-a-half-year high the day before.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2763 to the
greenback, or 78.35 U.S. cents, after touching on Thursday its
strongest intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2702. For the
week, the currency was up 0.1%, its fourth straight weekly
advance.
    "After many weeks marked by optimism , it would be normal to
see a period of consolidation," said Hendrix Vachon, a senior
economist at Desjardins. "The bad news about Brexit negotiations
and the lack of a new stimulus package in the U.S. are fuelling
pessimism."    
    Global equity markets          fell after British Prime
Minister Boris Johnson said Britain is likely to complete its
journey out of the European Union in three weeks without a trade
deal and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi
raised the possibility of stimulus negotiations dragging on
through Christmas.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        settled 0.5% lower
at $46.57 a barrel as demand worries due to new
coronavirus-related restrictions on business in New York
overshadowed progress toward vaccination programs.             
    In Canada, federal health authorities said that longer-range
forecasts project the second wave of the coronavirus spreading
rapidly through Canada and all the major provinces need to
impose more restrictions.             
    "There are still many uncertainties for the very short
term," Vachon said, adding that the loonie is more likely to
weaken to 1.30 than reach 1.25 during the winter.    
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve
in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             fell
2.1 basis points to 0.714%.

