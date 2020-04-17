CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares weekly loss as plans roll out to reopen economies

* Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback * The loonie trades 1.2% lower for the week * Brent crude oil futures rise 0.4% * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve TORONTO, April 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the currency clawing back some of this week's decline as plans to gradually reopen economies hit by the coronavirus outbreak bolstered risk appetite. At 8:53 a.m. (1253 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.4063 to the greenback, or 71.11 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Thursday hit its weakest intraday level since April 6 at 1.4180, traded in a range of 1.4005 to 1.4118. For the week, the loonie was on track to decline 1.2%. World stock markets rose and were on track for a second straight week of gains after U.S. President Donald Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit American economy following similar moves elsewhere. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States. Once the coronavirus outbreak is over, it could take the Canadian economy a couple of years to make up the lost ground caused by business and industry shutdowns, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Thursday. The Bank of Canada has slashed interest rates by 150 basis points since March and begun buying Canadian government bonds. On Wednesday, the central bank said it would broaden its asset-purchase, or quantitative easing, program to include provincial and corporate debt. Canada's economy could be hit particularly hard because it is a major producer of oil, which has collapsed since January. Brent crude oil futures rose 0.4% to $27.93 a barrel on Friday. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve. The 10-year dipped 1.2 basis points to 0.603%, while it was down about 16 basis points for the week. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)