CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 11-week high as jobs gain supports BoC's optimism

Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.6% against the greenback
    * Canada adds 27,700 jobs in May
    * Loonie gains 1.8% for the week
    * Canada-U.S. 2-year spread touches narrowest since March
2018

    TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to an 11-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as
domestic data showing a record low unemployment rate supported
the Bank of Canada's view that the economy will pick up.
    Canada added a higher-than-expected 27,700 net new jobs in
May, which followed a record gain of 106,500 positions in April,
and the unemployment rate dipped to a record low of 5.4%,
official data showed.             
    "I think the fundamental story for Canada looks ok," said
Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.
    Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz "keeps telling us
don't worry guys, the second half of the year we are going to be
better ... I think this week's data will make him look good, I
think it justifies his call at the moment," Sahota said.
    The Bank of Canada has said that a slowdown in the domestic
economy was temporary.             
    At 4:01 p.m. (2001 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.6% higher at 1.3280 to the greenback, or 75.30 U.S.
cents. The currency touched its strongest level since March 20
at 1.3263.
    For the week, the loonie was up 1.8%, its strongest
performance since January.
    Still, speculators have raised their bearish bets on the
Canadian dollar for the first time in three weeks, data from the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters
calculations showed. As of June 4, net short positions had
increased to 41,759 contracts from 39,423 in the prior week.
    Investors worry that potential U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods
could undermine chances of a new North American trade deal
coming into force. Canada sends about 75% of its exports,
including oil, to the United States.             
    The price of oil climbed further from five-month lows hit
this week, after Saudi Arabia said OPEC was close to agreeing to
extend an output production cut beyond June. U.S. crude oil
futures settled        2.7% higher at $53.99 a barrel.
            
    Canadian government bond prices edged lower across much of
the yield curve, with the 10-year             falling 1 Canadian
cent to yield 1.460%.
    The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S.
equivalent narrowed by 4.8 basis points to a spread of 45.1
basis points in favor of the U.S. bond, its narrowest gap since
March last year.

