US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 3rd straight weekly gain, supported by 'risk-on vibe'

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds analysts' quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * For the week, the loonie was up 0.2%
    * Canadian wholesale trade falls 0.7% in February
    * Canada's 10-year yield rises 5.2 basis points to 1.537%

    TORONTO, April 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors
embraced risk and awaited both a federal budget and a Bank of
Canada interest rate decision next week.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2501 to the
greenback, or 79.99 U.S. cents. It was up 0.2% for the week,
adding to modest gains in the prior two weeks.
    Buyers of U.S. dollars gave up overnight "as the risk-on
vibe continues higher," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at
Exchange Bank of Canada. "It's hard to fight the bearish U.S.,
bullish CAD trend technically and fundamentally."   
    Wall Street climbed to record highs and the U.S. dollar
       fell to a 4-week low against a basket of currencies, as
investors increasingly bought into the Federal Reserve's dovish
policy stance.                         
    Still, the loonie stuck within a recent narrow range, with
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showing
that speculators have cut their bullish bets on the currency to
the lowest since December. 
    "Traders have been hesitant to chase the CAD higher ahead of
next week's federal budget release," said Tony Valente, senior
FX dealer at AscendantFX.
    Canada's Liberal government will deliver on its promise to
spend big when it presents its first budget in two years on
Monday amid a fast-rising third wave of COVID-19 infections and
ahead of an election expected in coming months.             
    A Bank of Canada interest rate decision is also due next
week, with strategists expecting the central bank to cut bond
purchases.                 
    Canadian wholesale trade fell 0.7% in February from January,
data from Statistics Canada showed, while the price of oil
      , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.5% lower at
$63.13 a barrel.                         
    Canada's 10-year             rose 5.2 basis points to
1.537%, having rebounded from a five-week low on Thursday at
1.434%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Alistair Bell)
