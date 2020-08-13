Bonds News
August 13, 2020 / 8:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 6-month high as oil-linked currencies lead G10 in August

Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie posts a 6-month high at 1.3188
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% lower
    * Canada's 10-year yield climbs to a 2-month high at 0.642%

    TORONTO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed to
its strongest level in more than six months against the
greenback on Thursday, with the recent rally in oil prices
helping the loonie to gain ground this month against many of its
G10 counterparts.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3218 to the
greenback, or 75.65 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 30 at 1.3188.    
    It has advanced 1.5% since the start of August,
outperforming all the other G10 currencies with the exception of
the Norwegian crown       . Both Norway and Canada are major
exporters of oil.
    "I think there is some catch-up gains going on for the
loonie, and that can probably continue as long as the
fundamentals remain supportive," said Erik Nelson, a currency
strategist at Wells Fargo.
    Currencies such as the euro        and the Australian dollar
       outperformed the loonie in July, when the U.S. dollar
       slumped against a basket of major currencies.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 1% lower on Thursday
at $42.24 a barrel after the International Energy Agency lowered
its 2020 oil demand forecast. Still, oil was holding near its
strongest level since March.             
    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits
dropped below 1 million last week for the first time since the
start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, signaling a
recovery in the job market was on track. Canada sends about 75%
of its exports to the United States.                  
    The Canadian manufacturing sales report for June is due on
Friday. Economists expect a 16.4% increase in sales, which would
add to evidence of domestic economic recovery.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was up 2.6 basis points at 0.637%, having touched its highest
since June 10 at 0.642%.  

