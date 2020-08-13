CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 6-month high as oil-linked currencies lead G10 in August

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar rises 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie posts a 6-month high at 1.3188 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% lower * Canada's 10-year yield climbs to a 2-month high at 0.642% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed to its strongest level in more than six months against the greenback on Thursday, with the recent rally in oil prices helping the loonie to gain ground this month against many of its G10 counterparts. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3218 to the greenback, or 75.65 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 30 at 1.3188. It has advanced 1.5% since the start of August, outperforming all the other G10 currencies with the exception of the Norwegian crown . Both Norway and Canada are major exporters of oil. "I think there is some catch-up gains going on for the loonie, and that can probably continue as long as the fundamentals remain supportive," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo. Currencies such as the euro and the Australian dollar outperformed the loonie in July, when the U.S. dollar slumped against a basket of major currencies. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% lower on Thursday at $42.24 a barrel after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 oil demand forecast. Still, oil was holding near its strongest level since March. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped below 1 million last week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, signaling a recovery in the job market was on track. Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States. The Canadian manufacturing sales report for June is due on Friday. Economists expect a 16.4% increase in sales, which would add to evidence of domestic economic recovery. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 2.6 basis points at 0.637%, having touched its highest since June 10 at 0.642%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)