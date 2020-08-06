Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 5-month high ahead of key jobs data

    * Canadian dollar dips 0.2% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil declines 0.6%
    * Toronto-area housing sales volumes rise 29.5%
year-over-year
    * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against the greenback on Thursday as oil prices fell and
investors awaited U.S. and domestic jobs data, with the currency
retreating from a five-month high reached the day before.
    The loonie        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.3290 to the
greenback, or 75.24 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Wednesday
notched its strongest intraday level since Feb. 21 at 1.3229,
traded in a range of 1.3243 to 1.3322.
    "Everybody is waiting for the double payroll numbers
tomorrow morning," said Simon Côté, managing director, risk
management solutions at National Bank Financial.
    Canada's employment report for July is due on Friday. The
data could offer additional evidence of economic recovery from
the coronavirus crisis after nearly one million jobs were added
in June.
    Data on Thursday showed that housing sales volumes in the
area of Toronto, Canada's most populous city, soared to a
monthly record in July. Sales were up 29.5% compared to the same
month in 2019.             
    With the domestic economy showing signs of healing and
commodity prices moving higher, strategists are raising their
forecasts for the Canadian dollar, a Reuters poll showed. The
currency has rallied more than 10% since March, helped by recent
weakness for the U.S. dollar against a basket of major
currencies.                 
    "We are reaching levels that are putting the long-term
bullish trend of the U.S. dollar under pressure," Côté said.    
    Data showing fewer Americans sought jobless benefits last
week helped stabilize the U.S. dollar on Thursday but U.S. crude
oil futures        were weighed by bearish sentiment about fuel
demand, settling 0.6% lower. Oil is one of Canada's major
exports.                
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 4 basis points at
0.463%. Last Friday, it hit its lowest intraday level in nearly
five months at 0.412%.

