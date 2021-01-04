Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from multi-year high ahead of 'event risk'

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback
    * IHS Markit Canada manufacturing PMI rises to 57.9 in
December
    * Loonie touches its strongest since April 2018 at 1.2665
    * Canadian bond yields trade mixed across the curve

    TORONTO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, reversing from a near
three-year high earlier in the day, as the uncertain outcome of
U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia this week spooked
investors.
    The loonie        was trading down 0.4% at 1.2772 to the
greenback, or 78.30 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since April 2018 at 1.2665 before
turning lower. It notched a 2% gain in the year just ended. 
    "The risk-off move in U.S. equities got people
wrong-footed," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, adding the
risk-off tone is likely "related to event risk over the next
several days."
    Wall Street's main indexes fell and the price of oil, one of
Canada's main exports, settled 1.9% lower at $47.62 a barrel.
Tuesday's twin races in the battleground state of Georgia will
determine control of the U.S. Senate.                         
    "If that equity move reverses over the next 72 hours, so
will the dollar-CAD move," Anderson said.
    Canadian factory activity expanded at its fastest pace on
record in December as new orders and production climbed. The IHS
Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI)
rose to a seasonally adjusted 57.9 in December from 55.8 in
November.             
    A number of Canadian provinces have announced tighter
economic restrictions as a second wave of the coronavirus sweeps
across Canada. Still, the PMI showed manufacturers growing more
optimistic that output would continue to rise in 2021.
    Canada's employment report for December is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve,
with the 10-year             little changed at 0.676%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
and Peter Cooney)
