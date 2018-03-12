FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from recent rally as oil prices fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2829 or 77.95 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    March 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened modestly
against the greenback on Monday, consolidating after last week's
rally and as oil prices slipped on expectations that U.S. output
will rise this year.    
    At 9:01 a.m. EST (1301 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.1 percent lower at C$1.2829 to the greenback, or
77.95 U.S. cents.
    The loonie pulled back from a more than one-week high hit on
Friday amid improved risk appetite and after U.S. President
Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico would be exempt from tariffs
on steel and aluminum as long as talks to update the North
American Free Trade Agreement progressed (NAFTA).             
    Still, investors were likely to remain wary over the risk of
a global trade war after Trump's tariffs were met with criticism
from Germany and China.             
    Lower oil prices also helped pressure the Canadian dollar as
U.S. crude        was down 0.97 percent at $61.44 a barrel.
      
    Canadian markets were also looking ahead to Tuesday's speech
on the labor market by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz,
likely the main domestic economic event of the week.
    The central bank held interest rates steady last week as
expected, while a speech from Deputy Governor Tim Lane on
Thursday stuck to the bank's dovish message that it will be
cautious in considering further increases.             
    Finance Minister Bill Morneau said during a visit to London
on Monday that there are parallels between the way companies in
North America and Britain are holding back on investment as they
respectively wait for clarity on the re-negotiation of NAFTA and
the outcome of talks on a Brexit deal.             
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year            up 0.5 Canadian
cent to yield 1.829 percent and the benchmark 10-year
            rising 5 Canadian cents to yield 2.265 percent.


 (Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)
