CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies as U.S. election pressures greenback

* Canadian dollar rises 0.4 percent against greenback * Price of U.S. oil rebounds 0.8 percent * Canadian bond prices mixed across flatter yield curve TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the greenback broadly fell after U.S. midterm congressional elections and as oil prices rose. The U.S. dollar slumped to its lowest in more than two weeks against a basket of major currencies after the election outcome of a split U.S. Congress raised expectations that any major fiscal policy boost to the economy is unlikely for now. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded after a report said Russia and Saudi Arabia were discussing oil output cuts in 2019. U.S. crude prices, which hit an eight-month low on Tuesday, were up 0.8 percent at $62.73 a barrel. At 9:02 a.m. (1402 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4 percent higher at 1.3076 to the greenback, or 76.48 U.S. cents. The currency's weakest level was 1.3159, while it touched its strongest since Friday at 1.3057. Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index is due for release at 10 a.m. (15:00 GMT). Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year climbed 2 Canadian cents to yield 2.532 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)