US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rallies the most in 10 months on 'hawkish' Bank of Canada

By Fergal Smith

    * Loonie touches its strongest since March 18 at 1.2455
    * BoC sees economic slack absorbed in second half of 2022
    * Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 2.2% in
March
    * Canada's 2-year yield climbs 3.9 basis points to 0.334%

    TORONTO, April 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar surged on
Wednesday by the most since June 2020 and hit a one-month high
against its U.S. counterpart, and bond yields climbed, as
domestic data showed higher underlying inflation and the Bank of
Canada signaled it could hike interest rates as soon as next
year.
    Canada's central bank kept its key interest rate on hold at
a record low of 0.25% but sharply raised its outlook for the
economy, saying it now expects slack to be absorbed in the
second half of 2022, increasing the likelihood of a hike in
borrowing costs next year.             
    The BoC also adjusted its quantitative easing program,
cutting the pace of bond purchases to C$3 billion per week from
C$4 billion.
    "The Bank has taken the first step toward exiting QE, in
what is clearly a more hawkish statement than markets
anticipated," Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates & macro
strategist at BMO Capital markets, said in a note.
    Canada's annual inflation rate doubled to 2.2% in March,
Statistics Canada said, while the average of the Bank of
Canada's three core measures was 1.9%, up from 1.8%.
            
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 1% higher at 1.2480
to the greenback, or 80.13 U.S. cents, its biggest advance since
June last year. It touched its strongest intraday level since
March 18 at 1.2455.
    Wall Street rebounded but the price of oil, one of Canada's
major exports, fell for a second day, weighed down by concerns
that surging COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand
in the world's third-biggest oil importer.
                        
    U.S. crude        prices were down 1.2% at $61.93 a barrel.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 2-year climbing 3.9 basis points to 0.334%, its
highest level since June last year.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
David Gregorio)
