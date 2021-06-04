Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds from 8-day low as investors shrug off jobs decline

By Fergal Smith

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canada's economy sheds 68,000 jobs in May
    * Loonie touches its weakest since May 27 at 1.2133
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, June 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and
investors weighed U.S. and Canadian employment data, with the
currency recovering from its weakest intraday level in more than
one week.
    Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May, a bigger decline than
expected, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of
COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada
data showed.
    "Below the surface, the number is a little bit better than
it looks and overall the Canadian dollar isn't going to be
flustered by a lockdown-induced soft number," said Adam Button,
chief currency analyst at ForexLive.
    The U.S. dollar        lost ground against a basket of major
currencies. Data showed U.S. employers boosted hiring in May as
the easing pandemic pulled more people back into the labor force
but at a pace that was less than expected.             
    The Canadian dollar          was trading 0.3% higher at
1.2079 to the greenback, or 82.79 U.S. cents. Earlier in the
session, the currency touched its weakest level since May 27 at
1.2133.
    Analysts have raised their forecasts on the high-flying
commodity-linked Canadian dollar as a proposed infrastructure
spending package in the United States bolsters prospects for the
global economy, a Reuters poll showed.              
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was up 0.9%
at $69.44 a barrel as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering
demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination
rollout around the globe.             
    Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
was down 2.1 basis points at 1.499%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
