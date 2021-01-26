Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds from 8-day low as records fall on Wall Street

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its weakest intraday since Jan. 18 at
1.2782
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.4%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve

    TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from an
earlier eight-day low, as corporate earnings results bolstered
Wall Street, offsetting uncertainty about the speed and size of
U.S. stimulus.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2699 to the
greenback, or 78.75 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest since
Jan. 18 at 1.2782.
    The S&P 500 notched a record high, helped by positive
earnings updates from a slew of companies including General
Electric and Johnson & Johnson, while the Federal Reserve kicked
off its two-day policy meeting.             
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats may
try to pass much of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion spending
package with a majority vote, but it is not clear if they have
the numbers to override Republican objections.              
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude        prices were up 0.4% at $53.00 a
barrel alongside rising global shares and amid reports of a
blast in Saudi Arabia, trading near 11-month highs.             
   
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve
in tandem with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year             rose 1.1
basis points to 0.824%.
    Canada's GDP data for November is due on Friday which could
offer some clues on the interest rate outlook.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Alistair Bell)
