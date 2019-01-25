CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rebounds from two-week low as investor optimism rises

* Canadian dollar rises 0.6 percent against greenback * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.3 percent * Loonie on track to dip 0.1 percent for the week * Canadian bond prices fall across yield curve TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, rebounding from a more-than two-week low the day before, as oil prices rose and investors turned more bullish on stocks. Global stocks rose as strong earnings helped to underpin investor sentiment in the face of growing signs that the global economy is slowing and a still unresolved trade dispute between the United States and China. Canada runs a current account deficit and exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could benefit from an improved outlook for the global flow of trade or capital. U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.3 percent at $53.27 a barrel despite fresh data on surging U.S. fuel stocks. At 9:12 a.m. (1412 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.6 percent higher at 1.3277 to the greenback, or 75.32 U.S. cents. The currency, which on Thursday touched its weakest intraday level in more than two weeks at 1.3375, traded in a range of 1.3274 to 1.3360. Still, the loonie was on track to dip 0.1 percent for the week after a string of weak domestic data that has prompted some economists to project that Canada's economy contracted in November. Chances of another Bank of Canada interest rate hike by the summer have fallen to about 30 percent from more than 50 percent at the end of last week. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.875 percent and the 10-year declined 20 Canadian cents to yield 1.955 percent. The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened by 1.1 basis points to a spread of 71 basis points in favor of the U.S. bond, its widest gap since Dec. 20. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)