CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recoups weekly decline as oil rally offsets job losses

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against greenback
    * Canada sheds 212,800 jobs in January
    * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.7%
    * Canada's 10-year yield touches 11-month high at 1.018%

    TORONTO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against
its U.S. counterpart on Friday, clawing back its decline over
the week, as higher oil prices offset domestic data showing the
economy lost far more jobs than expected in January.
    The loonie        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2781 to the
greenback, or 78.24 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2780 to 1.2832. For the week, the loonie was nearly unchanged.
    Canada shed 212,800 jobs in January, the largest monthly
decline since April 2020, missing analyst estimates of a loss of
47,500 jobs, Statistics Canada data showed. Economists said a
lot of the weakness was temporary after lockdowns were
implemented to contain the coronavirus pandemic.             
    Separate data showed a rise in Canada's exports and a drop
in its imports in December, with the country's trade deficit
with the world narrowing more than expected to C$1.7 billion
($1.3 billion).
    Global shares          approached record highs while oil,
one of Canada's major exports, topped recent milestones, as
progress in vaccine distribution and U.S. stimulus hopes
prompted bets on further normalization in the global economy.
                        
    U.S. crude        prices were trading at their highest since
last January, up 1.7% at $57.17 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar
       lost ground against a basket of major currencies.
    Still, the greenback was headed for its best weekly gain
since September, as confidence grew that the U.S. economic
recovery will outpace that of its global peers. Data showed U.S.
nonfarm payrolls increased by 49,000 last month.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across much of a
steeper curve, with the 10-year             up 4 basis points at
1.004%. It touched its highest intraday level since last March
at 1.018%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
