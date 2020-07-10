Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from 10-day low after record jobs gain

    TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investors
weighed a record domestic jobs gain and rising U.S. coronavirus
cases, with the loonie recovering from an earlier 10-day low.   
    Canada's economy added 952,900 jobs in June, mostly in the
service sector, as firms reopened following closures triggered
by COVID-19, data from Statistics Canada showed. Economists had
expected an increase of 700,000.                 
    World stocks          and the price of oil, one of Canada's
major exports, were choppy as record new coronavirus cases in
several U.S. states raised concerns that more lockdowns may be
necessary, making a quick economic recovery unlikely. U.S. crude
       prices were down 0.1% at $39.58 a barrel.                
    "The market had priced in the initial phase of a V-shaped
recovery and maybe there are more questions now about the
sustainability of reopening plans and the forward risks," said
Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at
Scotiabank.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3580 to
the greenback, or 73.64 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest
intraday level since June 30 at 1.3631. The currency was on
track to weaken 0.3% for the week.     
    The economic recovery under way in Canada will be stronger
in the near-term than expected a few months ago, according to a
Reuters poll of economists who said a resurgence in coronavirus
infections and high unemployment were the two biggest risks.
             
    Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 1.3 basis points at
0.521%.

