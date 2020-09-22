Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from 6-week low as global markets trade steadier

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar trades near flat against the greenback
    * Loonie hits weakest intraday level since Aug. 12 at 1.3345
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.7%
    * Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve

    TORONTO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as some calm
returned to oil and global equity markets following steep
declines the day before, with the currency recovering from an
earlier near six-week low.
    Stock markets          clawed back some ground, a day after
rising second waves of the coronavirus epidemic led to a sharp
sell-off.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded
as analysts took the view that renewed lockdown restrictions
would have only a limited impact on fuel demand. U.S. crude
       prices were up 0.7% at $39.60 a barrel.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading nearly unchanged at
1.3302 to the greenback, or 75.18 U.S. cents. The currency
touched its weakest intraday level since Aug. 12 at 1.3345.
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to
unveil on Wednesday what he says is a far-reaching plan to help
Canada recover from the pandemic. Ottawa has already announced
more than C$300 billion of economic support measures, or about
14% of the country's GDP.       
    Canadian government bond yields were little changed across
the yield curve on Tuesday, with the 10-year             trading
at about 0.550%. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)
