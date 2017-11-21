FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from near 3-week low as oil rises
November 21, 2017 / 2:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from near 3-week low as oil rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2794, or 78.16 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since Nov. 2 at C$1.2837
    * Bond prices higher across the yield curve

    TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency
recovering from an earlier three-week low as oil prices edged
higher, while data showed a surprise drop in domestic wholesale
trade.
    Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as
traders looked ahead to a meeting next week at which major crude
exporters are expected to extend production cuts.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.12 percent to $56.49 a
barrel.
    Canadian wholesale trade fell by 1.2 percent in September
from August, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast a 0.3
percent increase.             
    At 9:24 a.m. ET (1424 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading at C$1.2794 to the greenback, or 78.16 U.S. cents, up
0.2 percent.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2790,
while it touched its weakest since Nov. 2 at C$1.2837 as
investors weighed an uncertain outlook for NAFTA that could
stall further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.    
    Negotiators from the United States, Mexico and Canada square
off on Tuesday for the last time in a fifth round of talks to
rework the North American Free Trade Agreement, with stalemate
looming on a proposal to ramp up regional content for autos.
                
    Investors were also awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen later on Tuesday. Minutes from the Fed's
November meeting will be released on Wednesday.             
    It is a holiday-shortened week for U.S. markets.
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield
curve, with the two-year            up 2 Canadian cents to yield
1.462 percent and the 10-year             rising 17 Canadian
cents to yield 1.934 percent.        
     Canadian retail sales data for September is due on
Thursday.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

