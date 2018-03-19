FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from near 9-month low as greenback dips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.3077, or 76.47 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since June 28 at C$1.3124
    * Bond prices lower across the yield curve

    TORONTO, March 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, rebounding from an
earlier near nine-month low, as the greenback pared its recent
broader gains ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision
this week.
    The U.S. dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies
after four straight weeks of gains as financial markets looked
for the Fed to increase rates on Wednesday for the first time
this year.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, eased after
rallying at the end of last week, but tensions between Saudi
Arabia and Iran helped limit losses.             
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.3 percent at $62.18 a
barrel.      
    At 9:28 a.m. EST (1328 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.2 percent higher at C$1.3077 to the greenback, or
76.47 U.S. cents.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3046,
while it touched its weakest since June 28 at C$1.3124.
    The loonie fell more than 2 percent last week as comments
from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz reinforced
expectations the central bank can take its time raising rates
after hiking three times since last July.             
    Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins will
deliver a speech on Thursday, while domestic inflation data for
February is due on Friday.
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve, with the two-year            down 3 Canadian cents to
yield 1.78 percent and the benchmark 10-year             falling
28 Canadian cents to yield 2.171 percent.
    On Friday, the 10-year yield touched its lowest in 10 weeks
at 2.128 percent.    

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Susan Thomas)
