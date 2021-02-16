Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats after posting a 4-week high on economic optimism

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback
    * Loonie touches its strongest intraday since Jan. 21 at
1.2610
    * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.4%
    * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve

    TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from its
strongest level in nearly four weeks which it notched earlier in
the session as optimism about global economic recovery bolstered
equity markets.
    Global shares          hit record highs and were on track
for their longest winning streak in 17 years as investors bet
the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines would lead to a durable
economic recovery and draw a line under a year of lockdowns.
            
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global
economy.
    U.S. crude        prices were up 0.4% at $59.69 a barrel,
supported by a cold snap that shut wells in the biggest U.S.
producing state Texas.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2665
to the greenback, or 78.96 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Jan. 21 at 1.2610.
    International transactions in securities generated a net
outflow of funds of C$21.9 billion ($17.3 billion) from the
Canadian economy in December, Statistics Canada said. For all of
2020, there was a net inflow of C$87.1 billion.
    Canada's inflation report for January is due on Wednesday
which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada
policy outlook. Some strategists expect the central bank to
scale back its bond purchases as soon as April.             
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries, with the 10-year
            up 4.8 basis points at 1.082%. Earlier in the day,
it touched its highest since March last year at 1.120%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up