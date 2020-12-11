Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from 2-1/2-year high as investors turn cautious

By Reuters Staff

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.3% against the greenback
    * Canada's capacity utilization rises to 76.5%
    * Price of U.S. oil dips 0.1%
    * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back much of this
week's gains, as investors worried about delays over a U.S.
fiscal package and the risk of Britain leaving the European
Union without a trade deal.
    Global equity markets             fell after U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised the possibility of
stimulus negotiations dragging on through Christmas. Also
weighing on stocks, European Commission President Ursula von der
Leyden reportedly told the bloc's 27 national leaders that
Britain is now more likely to leave the European Union's orbit
on Dec. 31 without a trade deal than with an agreement.
            
    Canada runs a current account deficit and is a major
producer of commodities, so the loonie tends to be sensitive to
the global flow of trade and capital.
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.1% at $46.72 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% lower at
1.2771 to the greenback, or 78.30 U.S. cents. For the week, it
was up 0.1%, its fourth straight weekly advance.
    On Thursday, the loonie touched its strongest level in more
than 2-1/2 years at 1.2702 as investors bet that the rollout of
COVID-19 vaccines would boost the global economy next year.
    Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine.
                
    Still, the Bank of Canada could lower already record low
interest rates if a second COVID-19 wave leads to more scarring,
Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry said on Thursday, though he later
added such a move was "just a possibility."             
    Canadian industries ran at 76.5% of capacity in the third
quarter of 2020, up from an upwardly revised 70.7% in the second
quarter, Statistics Canada said on Friday.                      
       
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year            
fell 2 basis points to 0.715%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
