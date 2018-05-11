CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from 3-week high; rate hike bets dip on jobs data

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2764, or 78.35 U.S. cents * Loonie touches three-week high at C$1.2730 * Canadian jobs fall 1,100 in April * Bond prices higher across steeper yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, with the currency pulling back from an earlier three-week high after domestic jobs data tempered expectations for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike this month. The decline of 1,100 jobs in April was well short of economists' forecasts for an increase of 17,400. But full-time jobs rose by nearly 29,000 and wage growth accelerated. "I think it will shave the currency a little bit," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. "Going into this report, the market had a strong probability of the Bank of Canada raising interest rates in May and I think this is going to cool some of that speculation." Chances of a Bank of Canada interest rate hike at the May 30 announcement slipped to 39 percent from nearly 50 percent before the jobs data, the overnight index swaps market indicated. At 9:12 a.m. EDT (1312 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at C$1.2764 to the greenback, or 78.35 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest since April 20 at C$1.2730. The loonie is expected to strengthen over the coming year as a clearer outlook for the North American Free Trade Agreement opens the door to more Bank of Canada interest rate hikes, a Reuters poll of currency strategists showed. U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan has set a May 17 deadline to be notified of a new NAFTA trade deal to give the current Congress a chance of passing it, while Mexico's top trade official on Thursday said time was running short to meet such a deadline. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, steadied near 3-1/2 year highs as the prospect of new U.S. sanctions on Iran tightened the outlook for Middle East supply. U.S. crude prices were down 0.2 percent at $71.19 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were higher across a steeper yield curve, with the two-year up 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.951 percent and the 10-year rising 12 Canadian cents to yield 2.382 percent. The 10-year yield had touched its highest intraday since May 2014 at 2.417 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)