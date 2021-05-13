Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from 6-year high as Macklem flags exports risk

By Fergal Smith

 (Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices)
    * Loonie weakens 0.3% against the U.S. dollar
    * Canadian producer prices rise 14.2% year-over-year in
April
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.4% lower
    * Canadian 10-year yield eases 3.2 basis points to 1.569%

    TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pulling back from a
six-year high the day before, as oil tumbled and Bank of Canada
Governor Tiff Macklem said further appreciation of the currency
could weigh on the economy.
    The Canadian dollar        fell 0.3% to 1.2164 to the
greenback, or 82.21 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of
1.2104 to 1.2202. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest
intraday level since May 2015 at 1.2042
    If the buoyant Canadian dollar continues to rise, it could
create headwinds for exports and business investment as well as
affecting monetary policy, Macklem said.             
    "I think the comments from Macklem were overdue," said Amo
Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "There will be
boardroom discussions (at exporters) about what do we do if CAD
keeps appreciating."
    The loonie has been on a tear since the Bank of Canada last
month shifted to more hawkish guidance and cut the pace of its
bond purchases.             
    The recent surge in commodity prices has also bolstered the
currency. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including
oil.
    U.S. crude oil futures        settled 3.4% lower at $63.82 a
barrel as India's coronavirus crisis deepened and a key U.S.
pipeline resumed operations, halting a rally that had lifted
crude to an eight-week high.             
    Canadian producer prices rose by 14.2% year-over-year in
April, the biggest increase since February 1980, led by lumber
and other wood products, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada
showed.             
    On Friday, Canadian manufacturing sales and wholesale trade
data for March are due for release.
    Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was
down 3.2 basis points at 1.569%, having pulled back from an
earlier eight-week high at 1.624%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Peter Cooney)
