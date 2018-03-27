FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 1:23 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from two-week high as greenback rallies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2863, or 77.74 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its strongest since March 12 at C$1.2815
    * Oil prices rise 1.0 percent
    * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve

    TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from
an earlier two-week high, as broader gains for the greenback
offset higher oil prices.
    The U.S. dollar        rose against a basket of major
currencies as worries about the momentum of the euro zone's
economic expansion weighed on the euro.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed on
concern that tensions in the Middle East could lead to supply
disruptions.             
    U.S. crude        prices were up 1.0 percent at $66.22 a
barrel, while global stocks added to Monday's gains as fears
receded of a trade war between the United States and China.
    At 8:57 a.m. ET (1257 GMT), the Canadian dollar          was
trading 0.2 percent lower at C$1.2863 to the greenback, or 77.74
U.S. cents.
    The currency's weakest level of the session was C$1.2903,
while it touched its strongest since March 12 at C$1.2815.
    Reduced fears of a global trade war had helped boost
Canada's commodity-linked currency on Monday. The loonie has
also benefited in the last week from optimism about a deal to
revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement and
hotter-than-expected domestic inflation data.
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter
yield curve, with the two-year            up 3.5 Canadian cents
to yield 1.864 percent and the 10-year             rising 26
Canadian cents to yield 2.2 percent.
    The gap between Canada's 10-year yield and its U.S.
equivalent widened by 2.6 basis points to a spread of -63.4
basis points. 
    Canada's gross domestic product data for January is due on
Thursday. 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
