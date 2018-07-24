CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rise with oil prices, 10-year yield hits 5-week high

July 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose versus the greenback on Tuesday in step with higher oil prices, while domestic 10-year government yield reached a five-week peak, supported by the view of solid economic growth.

News that China will adopt a more vigorous fiscal policy to combat slowing economic growth and to counter its current trade tension with the United States renewed appetite for commodities and related investments, analysts said.

“The market tone is suggestive of renewed risk appetite as participants consider China’s latest stimulus measures and their implications for global growth,” ScotiaBank currency strategists wrote in a research note.

Expectations the Bank of Canada would raise key interest rates later this year also buttressed demand for the loonie, and helped lift Canadian yields for a third straight session.

At 10:24 a.m. (1424 GMT), the U.S. dollar was 0.2 percent lower against its Canadian counterpart at C$1.3124, reversing its gain on Monday, Reuters data showed.

Canadian bond yields and other major sovereign yields have risen in the wake of a Reuters report on Friday that said the Bank of Japan is debating whether to scale back its easy monetary policy.

The yield on 10-year Canadian government debt edged up over 1 basis point at 2.236 percent after touching 2.250 percent earlier Tuesday, which was the highest since June 15, according to Reuters data.

In the oil market, U.S. crude futures were up more than 1 percent at $68.75 a barrel as the tension between the United States and Iran highlighted risks to supply and trade disputes raised the prospect of slower economic growth and weaker energy demand.