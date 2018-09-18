CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises as factory data backs October rate hike view

* Canadian dollar at 1.3002 to the greenback, or 76.91 U.S. cents * Canadian factory sales rise 0.9 percent in July * Price of U.S. oil rises 1.4 percent * Bond prices lower across a steeper yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose and domestic manufacturing data supported the view that the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates further in October. Canadian factory sales grew by 0.9 percent in July from June on higher sales in the transportation equipment industry, Statistics Canada said. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast an increase of 0.6 percent. "Canadian factories continued to hum in July," Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in an email. "The data give some upside to our Q3 GDP forecast, and underscore that the Bank of Canada is positioned to hike in October as long as NAFTA talks don't blow up." The central bank has raised interest rates four times since July 2017. Money markets see a nearly 80 percent chance of another hike in October. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, climbed on signs that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would not be prepared to raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran and as Saudi Arabia signaled it was in no rush to bring prices down. U.S. crude prices were up 1.4 percent at $69.89 a barrel. At 8:58 a.m. (1258 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.3 percent higher at 1.3002 to the greenback, or 76.91 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2995 to 1.3065. The gain for the loonie came despite an escalation in the China-U.S. trade war. Canada runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt if the global flow of trade or capital slows. The country has its own trade feud with the United States and is also in talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday said she would return to Washington, this week for fresh talks on NAFTA as time is running very short to meet a U.S. demand for a deal by October 1. Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve, with the 10-year yield approaching its highest in nearly six weeks. The 10-year declined 15 Canadian cents to yield 2.359 percent. Canada's inflation report for August and July retail sales data are due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas)