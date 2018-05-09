CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises from 7-week low as oil surge offsets NAFTA uncertainty

(Adds strategist quote and details on market activity, updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.2856, or 77.78 U.S. cents * Price of oil rises 3 percent * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches highest since Feb. 8 at 2.405 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, rebounding from a nearly seven-week low the day before, as a jump in oil prices countered uncertain prospects for talks on revamping the NAFTA trade pact. At 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.8 percent higher at C$1.2856 to the greenback, or 77.78 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2826 to C$1.2975. On Tuesday, it touched its weakest level since March 21 at C$1.2998. "There is still NAFTA uncertainty lingering, but the higher oil prices are helping the Canadian dollar," said Eric Viloria, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo. U.S. crude oil futures settled 3 percent higher after a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. oil inventories extended gains from the U.S. decision to quit a nuclear deal with Iran. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. Mexico has launched a counterproposal to U.S. demands to toughen automotive industry content rules under the North American Free Trade Agreement, officials said on Tuesday, as ministers again pushed for a deal to rework the 24-year-old accord. Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the United States. Its economy could benefit if a deal to revamp NAFTA is reached. The value of Canadian building permits rose 3.1 percent in March, more than economists' forecasts for a gain of 2.0 percent, on increased plans to build apartment buildings in the provinces of Quebec and British Columbia, data from Statistics Canada showed. Canadian government bond prices were lower across a steeper yield curve as the yield on the benchmark U.S. government note rose back above the psychologically significant level of 3 percent. Canada's 10-year bond declined 33 Canadian cents to yield 2.391 percent. The yield touched its highest intraday level since Feb. 8 at 2.405 percent. Canada's jobs report for April is due on Friday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)