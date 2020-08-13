Bonds News
August 13, 2020 / 2:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises to 6-month high amid signs of global recovery

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.3% against the greenback
    * Loonie posts a near 6-month high at 1.3206
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.1%
    * Canada's 10-year yield climbs to a 2-month high at 0.623%

    TORONTO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The commodity-linked Canadian
dollar advanced to its strongest level in nearly six months
against the greenback on Thursday as data from the U.S. Labor
Department supported optimism on global economic recovery.
    The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits
dropped below 1 million last week for the first time since the
start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, signaling a
recovery in the job market was on track.             
    Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States,
including oil. U.S. crude oil futures        were down 0.1% at
$42.62 a barrel as the International Energy Agency lowered its
2020 oil demand forecast following unprecedented travel
restrictions.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3208
to the greenback, or 75.71 U.S. cents. The currency touched its
strongest intraday level since Feb. 21 at 1.3206.    
    Canada's manufacturing sales report for June is due on
Friday. Economists expect a 16.4% increase in sales, which would
add to evidence of domestic economic recovery.
    Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve, with the 10-year             rising 1.1 basis points to
notch its highest level since June 11 at 0.623%.  

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
