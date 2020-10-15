Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides to 1-week low as virus resurgence hits risk appetite

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar falls 0.6% against the greenback
    * Price of U.S. oil declines 3.7%
    * Canadian home sales rise to new all-time monthly record
    * Canadian bond yields fall across a flatter curve

    TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to
a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as
investors worried that tightening restrictions to combat a
second wave of the coronavirus pandemic would slow global
economic recovery.
    Global shares          fell as some European countries
revived curfews to try to contain the rise in new COVID-19
infections.             
    Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to the outlook for the global
economy.
    U.S. crude oil futures        dropped 3.7% to $39.51 a
barrel, while the Canadian dollar        was trading 0.6% lower
at 1.3224 to the greenback, or 75.62 U.S. cents.             
    The currency touched its weakest intraday level since last
Thursday at 1.3241.
    Domestic economic data was mixed.
    Canadian home sales rose 0.9% in September from August,
raising them to another new all-time monthly record, the
Canadian Real Estate Association said.              
    Separate data, from payroll services provider ADP, showed
that Canada lost 240,800 jobs in September, extending a run of
declines that began in March.             
    That contrasts with labour force survey data last Friday
from Canada's national statistics agency showing job gains in
recent months that have brought employment within 720,000 of its
pre-pandemic level.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, with the 10-year             down 3.3 basis points at
0.548%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Marguerita Choy)
