CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips after economy unexpectedly sheds jobs

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3163, or 75.97 U.S. cents * Canada loses 51,600 jobs in August * Bond prices lower across the yield curve TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, pressured by domestic data showing that the economy unexpectedly shed jobs in August. Canada's economy lost 51,600 jobs in August after two months of gains, with losses in part-time work overtaking gains in full-time employment, Statistics Canada said. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 5,000 jobs. Chances of a Bank of Canada interest rate hike in October were little changed following the release of the data, at about 60 percent, the overnight index swaps market indicated. At 8:55 a.m. (1255 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at C$1.3163 to the greenback, or 75.97 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3111 to C$1.3183. On Thursday, the loonie got a boost after Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said in a speech that the central bank had discussed dropping its gradual approach to raising rates. U.S. and Canadian negotiators pushed ahead in talks to rescue the North American Free Trade Agreement on Thursday, but a few stubborn issues stood in the way of a deal. These included dairy quotas, protection for Canadian media companies, and how to resolve future trade disputes. Canada sends about 75 percent of its exports to the United States, so its economy could be hurt if a deal is not reached. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was little changed as a rise in stocks of refined petroleum products offset a big fall in U.S. crude inventories to the lowest level since 2015. U.S. crude prices were up 0.01 percent at $67.78 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries after strong U.S. jobs data cemented expectations for the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates further. The two-year fell 3 Canadian cents to yield 2.081 percent and the 10-year declined 12 Canadian cents to yield 2.246 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)