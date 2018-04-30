FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 1:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips against stronger greenback as oil prices fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar at C$1.2853, or 77.80 U.S. cents
    * Price of oil falls 1.1 percent
    * Bond prices higher across the yield curve

    TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and
the greenback broadly rose.
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, dipped
after a rising rig count in the United States pointed to higher
production there. U.S. crude        prices were down 1.1 percent
at $67.34 a barrel.             
    The U.S. dollar        climbed against a basket of major
currencies as weaker-than-expected German retail sales knocked
euro zone sentiment.             
    At 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.2 percent lower at C$1.2853 to the greenback, or
77.80 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2833 to
C$1.2873.
    The loonie hit a three-week low intraday on Friday at
C$1.2900, pressured by recent comments from the Bank of Canada
that were seen as dovish, and as the rise in U.S. Treasury
yields boosted the greenback.        
     Canadian producer prices increased by 0.8 percent in March
from February on higher prices of energy and petroleum products
as well as paper and pulp, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
            
    Canadian gross domestic product data for February is due on
Tuesday and March trade data is due on Thursday.
    Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher across
the yield curve, with the two-year            up 1 Canadian cent
to yield 1.894 percent and the 10-year             rising 5
Canadian cents to yield 2.319 percent.
    Canada's stock exchange, the world's sixth-largest, will
reopen on Monday after its operator said at the weekend it had
fixed the error that halted the market for several hours on
Friday afternoon.                 

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
