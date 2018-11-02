CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips as domestic data caps December rate hike bets

* Canadian dollar retreats 0.1 percent against the greenback * Canada adds 11,200 jobs in October * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.9 percent * Canadian bond prices trade mixed across steeper yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar dipped against the greenback on Friday, retreating from an earlier one-week high, after the release of domestic jobs and trade data that was not strong enough to raise bets for another Bank of Canada interest rate hike next month. The Canadian economy added 11,200 jobs in October on higher full-time hiring, and the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8 percent, although wage growth was sluggish, Statistics Canada data indicated. Separate data showed that Canada's trade deficit in September shrank to C$416 million as imports fell at a faster pace than exports, while August imports had been almost C$1 billion higher than initially reported. "We are still in an environment where the path is towards higher rates," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities. "But nothing here suggests the Bank of Canada is behind the curve." Last week, the central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 bps to a level of 1.75 percent, its fifth hike since July 2017. Chances of another hike in December were little changed at about 30 percent after the data. At 9:12 a.m. (1312 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.1 percent lower at 1.3102 to the greenback, or 76.32 U.S. cents. The currency touched its weakest intraday since Oct. 25 at 1.3050. The loonie's decline came as a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs gain helped support the greenback . U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in October and wages recorded their largest annual gain in 9-1/2 years, pointing to further labor market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again in December. Global stocks advanced as U.S. President Donald Trump fueled hopes of a renewed dialogue between Washington and China for resolving their bilateral trade issues. Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil, so its economy could benefit from an improved outlook for global trade. U.S. crude prices were down 0.9 percent at $63.12 a barrel. Oil has been pressured this week by fears of global oversupply. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper yield curve, with the two-year up 0.5 Canadian cent to yield 2.337 percent and the 10-year falling 10 Canadian cents to yield 2.506 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Susan Thomas)