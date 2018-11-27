CANADA FX DEBT-C$ slips as global trade tensions worry investors

* Canadian dollar dips 0.2 percent against the greenback * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.1 percent * Canadian bond prices trade higher across the yield curve TORONTO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as concern about world trade tensions weighed on stocks and boosted the greenback. At 9:41 a.m. (1441 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 percent lower at 1.3277 to the greenback, or 75.32 U.S. cents. The currency, which last Tuesday touched its weakest level in nearly five months at 1.3318, traded in a range of 1.3237 to 1.3281. The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level in almost two weeks against its major rivals, after President Donald Trump said he would push ahead with tariffs on Chinese goods. U.S. stocks opened lower after Trump's comments dampened hopes of resolving the ongoing trade spat between the two economic giants at the upcoming G20 Summit. Canada exports many commodities, including oil, and runs a current account deficit, so its economy could be hurt if the global flow of trade or capital slows. The price of oil was supported by expectations that oil exporters would agree to cut output at an OPEC meeting next week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 percent at $51.67 a barrel. On Monday, a rebound in oil prices helped support the loonie, but was offset by news that General Motors Co would close its plant in Oshawa, Ontario, east of Toronto. BMO Capital Markets estimated that the closure would reduce Canadian gross domestic product by between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent over a full year. Canada's gross domestic product data for the third quarter is due on Friday. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 3 Canadian cents to yield 2.224 percent and the 10-year was up 10 Canadian cents to yield 2.342 percent. On Friday, the 10-year yield touched its lowest in more than two months at 2.330 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)