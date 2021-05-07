Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stays on track to extend weekly win streak despite jobs decline

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback
    * For the week, the loonie is up 0.9%
    * Canada sheds 207,100 jobs in April
    * Canadian 5-year yield hits a 2-month low at 0.841%

    TORONTO, May 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against
its U.S. counterpart on Friday as data showed Canada losing more
jobs than expected, with the currency retreating from its
strongest level in 3-1/2 years but on course to gain ground for
the sixth straight week.
    Canada's economy shed 207,100 jobs in April, more than the
analyst prediction of a 175,000-job loss, with the declines
driven by coronavirus restrictions in populous Ontario, Quebec
and British Columbia, Statistics Canada data showed.
            
    U.S. jobs data for April also disappointed, with employers
hiring far fewer workers than expected, likely frustrated by
labor shortages.             
    The Canadian dollar        was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2181
to the greenback, or 82.10 U.S. cents, having traded in a range
of 1.2147 to 1.2192.
    On Thursday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level
since September 2017 at 1.2141, while it was set to gain 0.9%
for the week, which would extend a weekly winning streak that
began in early April.
    It has been bolstered by a hawkish shift in guidance last
month by the Bank of Canada and recent strength in commodity
prices.
    Copper         burst higher to a record peak on Friday,
fueled by speculators and industrial buyers on the back of rosy
economic data as Western economies recover from the pandemic.
            
    U.S. crude        prices were down 0.5% at $64.4 a barrel
but were set for a weekly gain.             
    Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve.
The 5-year             touched its lowest since March 5 at
0.841% before bouncing to 0.882%, down 3.4 basis points on the
day.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
