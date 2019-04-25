Bonds News
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies after hitting 4-month low on dovish Bank of Canada

    * Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback
    * Canadian nonfarm payroll jobs rise 31,700 in February
    * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2%
    * Canadian bond prices gain across the yield curve

    TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday but held near
its lowest since January as oil prices dipped and after the Bank
of Canada slashed its economic growth outlook the day before.
    Canada's central bank held its benchmark interest rate
steady at 1.75% on Wednesday as expected but removed wording
about the need for future rate hikes and lowered its growth
forecast for 2019 to 1.2% from 1.7%.             
    The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, edged lower
but held near the highest in about six months as quality
concerns forced the suspension of some Russian crude exports to
Europe while the United States prepared to tighten sanctions on
Iran.             
    U.S. crude        oil futures were down 0.2% at $65.79 a
barrel.
    At 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT), the Canadian dollar         
was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3488 to the greenback, or 74.14
U.S. cents. The currency, which hit a nearly four-month low on
Wednesday at 1.3522, traded in a range of 1.3484 to 1.3517.
    Data showing new orders for U.S.-made capital goods
increased by the most in eight months in March helped support
the U.S. dollar       , which notched its highest in about two
years against a basket of major currencies before turning
lower.            
    The number of Canadian nonfarm payroll employees rose by
31,700 in February from January, while average weekly earnings
slowed on an annual basis to 1.1% from 1.9%, data from
Statistics Canada showed.    
    Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield
curve, with the two-year            down 4 Canadian cents to
yield 1.535% and the 10-year             falling 19 Canadian
cents to yield 1.696%.
    On Wednesday, the 10-year yield hit its lowest intraday
since April 2 at 1.649%.

