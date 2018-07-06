CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies after notching 3-week high on domestic job gains

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3132, or 76.15 U.S. cents * Canada adds 31,800 jobs in June * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.9 percent * Bond prices higher across a flatter yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, pulling back from an earlier three-week high, as data showing a stronger-than-expected rise in domestic jobs supported expectations for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike next week. At 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at C$1.3132 to the greenback, or 76.15 U.S. cents. The currency touched its strongest since June 14 at C$1.3088. The Canadian economy added 31,800 jobs in June, more than the 24,000 gain that analysts had predicted. Chances of a Bank of Canada interest rate hike at the July 11 announcement were little changed after the data at about 85 percent, the overnight index swaps market indicated. "The market was already pricing a rate hike so the number this morning doesn't change that view," said Paul-Andre Pinsonnault, senior fixed income economist at National Bank Financial. "The big question for us remains will we get any escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China over the weekend and early next week that could blow things apart." The United States and China slapped tit-for-tat duties on $34 billion worth of each other's imports on Friday. Canada runs a current account deficit so its economy could be hurt if the flow of trade or capital slows. The country has its own trade feud with the United States and is also in slow-moving talks with the U.S. and Mexico to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement. The loonie will climb over the coming year, a Reuters poll showed, but forecasters are less bullish than they were a month ago as escalating trade uncertainty competes with expected Bank of Canada rate hikes. Separately, Statscan said Canada's trade deficit in May grew to C$2.77 billion from C$1.86 billion in April on a sharp rise in imports of airliners and gasoline while exports edged down. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by higher Saudi production and trade tensions. U.S. crude prices were down 0.9 percent at $72.28 a barrel The U.S. dollar fell after data showed the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in June, but a closely watched inflation gauge rose less than forecast. Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve, with the 10-year rising 20 Canadian cents to yield 2.124 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)