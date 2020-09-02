Bonds News
September 2, 2020 / 7:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies against rebounding greenback ahead of key domestic data

Fergal Smith

3 Min Read

    * Canadian productivity rises 9.8% in the second quarter
    * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.9% lower
    * Canada's 10-year yield eases 2.9 basis points to 0.548%

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday, steadying ahead of domestic trade and jobs data over
the coming days and after it pulled back from a near eight-month
high the day before.
    The loonie        was trading nearly unchanged at 1.3068 to
the greenback, or 76.52 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a
range of 1.3053 to 1.3095. On Tuesday, it notched its strongest
intraday level since Jan. 8 at 1.2990.
    The pullback since Tuesday has "had more to do with the
broader USD story," said Alvise Marino, a foreign exchange
strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "CAD was somewhat
vulnerable ... being at a multi-month high."
    The U.S. dollar        extended its rebound from a two-year
low against a basket of major currencies, while the price of
oil, one of Canada's major exports, was pressured by a drop in
U.S. gasoline demand. U.S. crude oil futures        settled 2.9%
lower at $41.51 a barrel.                         
    "Expect the CAD to generally track the broader tone of the
USD for now ... that might mean the CAD can regain a bit more
ground on the crosses," strategists at Scotiabank, including
Shaun Osborne, said in a note.
    Against both the euro        and the Australian dollar
      , the Canadian dollar advanced about 0.7%.
    Canadian labor productivity rose at a record pace in the
second quarter, climbing 9.8%, as hours worked fell at a much
faster pace than business output, Statistics Canada said.
            
    Canada's trade report for July is due on Thursday and the
August jobs report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on
the strength of economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
    Canadian bond yields eased across much of a flatter curve in
sympathy with U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday. The 10-year
            was down 2.9 basis points at 0.548%.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter
Cooney)
